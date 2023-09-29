A banned driver who mowed down four passers-by after being hit with a bottle during a fight outside a pub has been jailed for life.

Choudry Razaq, 26, used a silver Chevrolet as a weapon in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, west London, on September 25 last year.

The victims survived but were seriously hurt, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, the Old Bailey was told.

Razaq was cleared of their attempted murder but found guilty of alternative charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 20 years and handed an extended driving disqualification of 21 years.

During his trial, prosecutor Rekha Kodikara had told jurors that Razaq had effectively left the victims “for dead” at a scene of “utter devastation”.

Razaq had got behind the wheel in a “rage” after being bottled over the head in a fight outside the White Bear pub in Hounslow earlier that evening.

Gabriel Sjnevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Koneswaran and Abdi Moallim had “stumbled across” the altercation in Kingsley Road but had not been involved.

The friends had met for a night-out and had been walking past the White Bear on their way to watch a boxing match on television.

Rather than becoming embroiled in the fight, they carried on walking, unaware their lives were “about to change dramatically”.

Razaq, who had suffered a head injury, mowed the victims down with the Chevrolet, leaving bodies “scattered across two driveways”, jurors were told.

The car was travelling at about 33mph at the time of the collision at 2.40am, with at least two of the pedestrians landing on the windscreen, the court was told.

Jurors were shown police body-worn video footage of the victims lying among the debris of a collapsed wall as officers rushed to their aid.

Mr Sjnevicius had been flung on to the car’s roof and landed on the brick wall, suffering multiple skull fractures.

Mr Duhaut was lying in a foetal position near another wall, having suffered a significant head injury, and Mr Koneswaran was lying spreadeagled on his back.

Mr Moallim was the least injured and the only one who was conscious, the jury was told.

After the crash, Razaq was treated in hospital, put his clothes in the wash and booked a flight to Pakistan, jurors were told.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he attempted to flee the country and declined to answer questions in a police interview.

The defendant, from Feltham in west London, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on three of the men and attempted actual bodily harm to a fourth but denied intent.

He also admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Detective Constable Hollie Collins said: “This is a tragic case where one man’s intentional, merciless and unprovoked attack will affect the four victims and their families for the rest of their lives.

“It was due to the speedy work of the team of investigators that Razaq was arrested so quickly and prevented from evading justice by fleeing the country.

“Thankfully, all the victims involved survived, but their lives will never be the same and they continue to struggle with the after-effects of this shocking offence.

“I’d like to thank the victims and their families for their unwavering courage, resilience and patience throughout this investigation.”

