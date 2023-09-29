A man sustained potentially life-changing injuries in a knife attack in south London close to and hours after the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

The Metropolitan Police were called to College Road, Croydon, at around 3.30am on Friday, September 29, to reports of a man suffering stab injuries.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are described as not life-threatening, but potentially life-changing.

No arrests have yet been made following the stabbing, but police inquires continue.

It came hours after the unconnected fatal stabbing of Elianne Andam at a bus stop on Wellesley Road on Wednesday, September 27.

Anyone with information on the latest incident that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD822/29Sep.

