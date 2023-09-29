A 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

The boy, who has also been charged with possessing a knife, appeared before Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Elianne was fatally wounded in the neck after she disembarked a bus on Wellesley Road in Croydon, at around 8.30am on September 27.

The suspect was arrested a little over an hour later in New Addington.

Elianne's family visited the scene where she died on Thursday evening as crowds gathered to honour the schoolgirl.

Her family described her as the "light of our lives", adding she how she was "bright and funny".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…