A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in court on Friday over the death of Elianne who was wounded in the neck on Wednesday morning.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

The youth, who is also charged with possessing a knife, will appear at youth court sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

People arrive to lay flowers at the scene in Croydon. Credit: PA

Witnesses said the girl and her alleged attacker were not in a relationship.

A statement was read out by a church leader on behalf of Elianne's family at the edge of the crime scene on Thursday.

"We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne," it said.

"Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

People attending a vigil in Croydon, south London. Credit: PA

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss."

Elianne was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School - a private girls' school in Croydon - where her friends were said to be "sobbing" and "so emotional".

In an interview with ITV News, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said her death was "absolutely shocking" and he was as appalled as anyone.

Mr Sunak added: "The idea that a young girl, not that much older than my own daughters could just be robbed of her life completely innocent on her way to school is horrific and I’m sure everyone will be as appalled about it as I am.

Rishi Sunak said he was 'appalled' by the stabbing in Croydon. Credit: ITV News

"But I'm also angry that something like that happened and that’s why for the most heinous crimes that people commit in our country they should just be locked up for life.

"That's what people want to see, that's what we are going to deliver. It's the only way to make sure people face the justice they deserve when they do awful things.

"I recently met with The Met Commissioner to talk about knife crime because the government recently outlined a bunch of new powers to go further to tackle knife crime.

"That's making sure we can give police the powers they need to confiscate knives.

"We're toughening up the sentencing for the people who commit these crimes and we've given police powers like stop and search which means they can confiscate and they have over 100,000 knives off our streets.

"We must keep going to stamp out this awful scourge."

