A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in north London.

The teenager was fatally injured just before 11.30pm on Sunday in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the small residential street but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been told.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said: “I thank local people for their patience as police have worked through the night.

“They will continue to see a police presence and ongoing activity in their neighbourhood in the coming days, and I encourage people in the community to speak with those officers if they have any information or concerns that they wish to share.

“My thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim.

“The family will be supported by dedicated police officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.

“We will be there for them, and I can assure them that skilled and tenacious detectives will be working to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this terrible crime.”

The boy’s death comes amid renewed calls for action over teen knife crime following the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Elianne Andam as she went to school in Croydon.

Of the 16 teenagers killed in violent circumstances so far in London this year, 14 were stabbed and two were shot.

Anyone with information about the Kendal Gardens stabbing can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...