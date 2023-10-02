Man accused of headbutting Roy Keane bailed to late October

A 42-year-old man accused of headbutting football pundit Roy Keane has had his police bail extended until late October.

He is accused of assault causing actual bodily harm over a confrontation with Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to move the suspect away.

The confrontation followed Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The suspect was arrested on September 4 and released on bail until late September, before being re-bailed until late October.

