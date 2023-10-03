Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Simon Harris

Plans to build HS2 to Euston could be revived after the boss of a construction firm put forward a cut price alternative. Mark Reynolds, chief executive of Mace, described the original proposal as 'over specified' and 'elaborate'. The cost of the Euston terminus has ballooned from £2.6bn to £4.8bn. In April, the government ordered work on the project to be frozen for two years leading to speculation it would be abandoned. Terminating the line at Old Oak Common, west London would be a 'catastrophic failure', said London mayor Sadiq Khan. But the prime minister is set to confirm a reprieve for the Euston leg of the line as early as tomorrow.

Rishi Sunak is reported to be planning an announcement on the future of HS2 in his Conservative party conference speech. Sources suggested the line from Birmingham to Manchester would be axed, but the section from Old Oak Common to Euson would survive. Mr Reynolds said Mace had submitted new proposals for Euston to Downing Street. He said: "A cheaper, slimmed down scheme is one without a roof, effectively like London Bridge or many other stations we see around the country. He added: It has a platform with canopies on top so it's much more simple. It means we can get people out safely, we can board safely but more importantly, it's really easy to build." Mr Reynolds said the new station could open by 2032.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...