Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall has been criticised for suggesting Jewish people are frightened by Sadiq Khan.

Hall was speaking during a Conservative Friends of Israel event at the Conservative conference in Manchester.

She pledged to make the city safer particularly for Jewish communities if elected mayor next year.

"I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitude of Sadiq Khan," Susan Hall said.

"One of the most important things we can do when I become mayor of London is to make it safer for everybody - but particularly for our Jewish community.

"So I will ask for as much help as I can get in London because we need to defeat him particularly for our Jewish community - so thank you fort your support and thank you for listening," she added.

Her comments were condemned by Barking MP Margaret Hodge who labelled Susan Hall's as 'dog whistle politics'.

She said: "This dog-whistle politics is beneath us all. Sadiq [Khan] has been a loyal friend to the Jewish community, Jewish Labour MPs and Jewish Labour.

He has always called out antisemitism, wherever it has reared. If she had any integrity, Susan Hall would immediately retract her remarks."

Jewish Labour Movement said Hall's comments were "gutter divisive politics" that seek to use the Jewish community as "political pawns", adding: "Sadiq has a record to be proud of in standing up for Jewish Londoners, and Londoners of all backgrounds."

Earlier at the conference Susan Hall promised to be the first “female Labour mayor” of London in a slip of the tongue.

She gave an upbeat speech about her chances of defeating Sadiq Khan in next year’s election, but ended her remarks with a gaffe.

Hall said: “In 213 days’ time, (Khan) can do whatever he likes, because I will be sitting at my desk in City Hall as your first female Labour – not, not Labour, never Labour – your first, female, London mayor.”

Polling suggests Ms Hall is only narrowly behind Mr Khan, and Conservatives in City Hall are optimistic about their chances when the election comes in May.

