Sorry Italy, but the best pizza chef in the world is officially running a restaurant in West London.

Head Chef and founder of Napoli On The Road, Michele Pascarella, was named best pizza chef in this year’s World 50 Top Pizza Awards.

The prestigious event uses a rigorous process involving anonymous visits by experienced pizza critics.

Pascarella started his business making wood fire pizzas all over London and is now considered a pioneer of contemporary pizza.

Speaking to ITV News he said winning the award changed his life.

Michele Pascarella at work in Chiswick Credit: ITV News

"I got fully booked for at least two or three months and got calls from across the world," the chef said.

"People from New York came for three days to eat our pizza! New York, Paris, Madrid and everywhere in the UK. It’s crazy!

"I’m very proud and very grateful," he added.

Since starting out Michele Pascarella said his focus was on delivering the finest quality dishes using seasonal ingredients which means the menu changes every three months.

"Pizza is a good that can pull everyone together," Pascarella said, but added that chefs in Italy may be a bit upset by London winning the best pizza prize.

He added: "Maybe they are a bit upset, the best pizza chef in the world is in the UK and not Italy.

"It makes me proud because I’ve been away from home for the past 12 years. I came to the UK when I was 19 and I did a lot of work and now we are at the top.

"Everything you see on my pizza is seasonal and they came from the farmers market and the dough is a bit different.

Napoli on the Road has already opened its second restaurant in Richmond after the success of its flagship location in Chiswick.

Pascarella added: "Winning Pizza Maker of the Year is a testament to pushing the boundaries of flavour and innovation within pizza.

It's not just about crafting the perfect dough or finding the finest ingredients; it’s about the artistry and passion that goes into every slice."

