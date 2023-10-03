Teenage boy stabbed to death in Edmonton is named as Taye Faik

A teenage boy stabbed to death in north London has been named as Taye Faik, 16, who was from the area.

The teenager was fatally injured late on Sunday evening in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton. Police and ambulance crews were called to the small residential street but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI Joanna Yorke from the Specialist Crime Command, and who leads the investigation said: "This is a tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London. "We are in the early stages and are currently working on a number of lines of enquiry in what is a fast-moving invesigation. "We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack."

The victim’s family have been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had yet been made in the probe. The adjoining street had been cordoned off with residents checked as they entered and left. Several police vehicles including a forensics van were at the scene.

The boy’s death comes amid renewed calls for action over teenage knife crime following the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Elianne Andam as she went to school in Croydon. Anyone with information about the Kendal Gardens stabbing can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

