Toddler injured after being attacked by a dog in Greenwich

A man has been charged after a child was bitten by a dog in Greenwich, south London. Police were called on Monday morning to reports that a 20-month-old child has been bitten by a dog in Catherine Grove.

The dog was reported to be an XL Bully, however further tests are being carried out to confirm this. The toddler was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. The dog and its owner were found by police. The owner was arrested and the dog was seized and taken to police kennels. Thomas Ackah from Old Kent Road in south east London was charged with being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court.

