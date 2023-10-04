Female drivers travelling through Richmond Park are being harassed by angry male cyclists who wrongly believe the area is a total car-free zone.

Police said some authorised cars are allowed to drive on closed roads in the park in south west London.

Some drivers were subjected to cyclists banging on and spraying water over their cars.

A number of park staff, volunteers, students, residents and service vehicles have permits to drive in the park.

Royal Parks Police said: "We have had several reports from female motorists who are authorised to drive on the closed roads in Richmond Park of abuse and harassment, including banging on the vehicle and throwing water over the car, by male cyclists, as they believe incorrectly that they are not authorised.

"This behaviour is not acceptable and has caused upset, anxiety and fear. Please be aware that permit holders are authorised to use the closed roads. We conduct regular checks on vehicles to ensure the drivers are authorised."

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Paul Richards, Richmond Park’s manager, said: "While Sawyers Hill is closed to public motor vehicles at the weekend, to provide a welcoming environment for all visitors, a small number of vehicles are authorised to use the roads – including park staff, parents dropping children off at the Ballet School and visitors accessing the stables.

" We are extremely concerned that female drivers, including those driving alone or with children, have reported frightening harassment by a small number of males on cycles, such as shouting and banging on their car, and spraying the car with water. Harassment is a crime, and it is not tolerated. The incidents have been reported to the police."

