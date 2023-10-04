Former One Direction star Liam Payne could face a driving ban after admitting a speeding offence.

The singer was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on February 24.

A Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court spokesman said the 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence and the court is considering whether to impose a driving ban ahead of his sentencing on October 9.

In August, he postponed his scheduled tour of South America after suffering from a “serious kidney infection”.

Payne said the infection was something “I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and had been instructed by doctors to “rest and recover”.

He was part of the original line-up of the boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Payne, of Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, is not due to attend court for his sentencing hearing as it is being dealt with through the Single Justice Procedure – which allows the court to deal with case based on written evidence alone.

