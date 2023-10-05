Just Stop Oil protesters stormed the stage during a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End.

The protesters locked themselves to the stage, at the Sondheim Theatre during a performance of Do You Hear The People Sing?

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped at around 8.50pm and 20 minutes later the audience and staff were evacuated.

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

In a post on X, the force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres – which owns the Sondheim, said: “During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show.

“Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

“Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”

