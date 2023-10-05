The Millennium Bridge across the River Thames is to shut for three weeks for urgent maintenance work. The footbridge, dubbed the “wobbly bridge” when it opened in 2001, is not dangerous but a separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade and it needs a deep clean, its City Bridge Foundation (CBF) owners said. The bridge, which links St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London with the Tate Modern on the south bank of the Thames, is to close from October 14 to enable round-the-clock work to begin.

A replacement of the synthetic membrane which separates the bridge’s steel structure from its aluminium bridge deck is needed. The work is being carried out by contractor FM Conway but noise levels are to be limited with power tools not used between 9pm and 8am, according to the owners.

The sun rises behind Millennium Bridge Credit: PA

CBF chairman Giles Shilson said the well-used bridge, which opened to mark the new millennium, is “starting to show its age”. He said: “The separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade, which means it’s having an adverse effect on the bridge deck and needs addressing urgently. “Replacing this layer is a time-consuming process, meaning we have no option but to close the bridge for three weeks and to work round the clock to get it done as quickly as possible. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience but hope people will understand we do need to do this work, and will see the benefits after we give the bridge a much-needed deep clean that will leave it looking as good as new.” The bridge is to close at 8am on October 14 and reopen on November 5, or sooner if the work is completed more quickly. Pedestrians are to be diverted to other routes that take them over Southwark Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

