A woman attacked by three dogs in a London park told ITV News London how the life-changing attack left her in permanent "excruciating pain".

Lakaydia Reynolds has given up hobbies she used to love, such as rugby and cheerleading, because of the damage done by the savage attack.

She was walking through Abbots Park in Lambeth, south London when two dogs approached her after being taken off the lead.

One dogs bit her on the face while the other bit her leg. A third dog which was still on the lead also attacked her when the owner tried to help.

"It went on for a few minutes and I had a long sleeved hoodie on. And then the owner was eventually able to hold down the dog that was on my arm because it wouldn’t let go after trying to pull the dog off my arm there was no luck because the grip was very strong.

"I had to take off my jumper and loosen it and take my arm and take it out of the dog’s mouth.

"I was in hospital for a week first to A&E and then I needed a plastics team so another hospital was better which I stayed at for a week.

"Before my surgery doctors were not sure of the damage being done.

"Once the surgery had been done they confirmed I had a shredded tricep and nerve damage and my lip was slit," she explained.

The attack happened in a park in South London Credit: TikTok/@khatrisports

Lakaydia said a team of plastic surgeons stitched her lip back together but could not save her entire tricep.

Nerve damage also means she cannot feel half her hand and arm.

"The other half is inexcruciating pain everyday. I’m on strong painkillers," Lakaydia said, adding: "I can’t take part in the things I used to. I was in the cheerleading team, the rugby team. So it’s been a big game changer for me. I physically cannot play rugby."

Despite her ordeal Lakaydia said she tried to stay positive about the attack and that she managed to survive, "I consider myself lucky," she added. "I don’t believe banning a type of dog is the answer. There needs to be strengthening of the regulations," Lakaydia continued.

"Owners should be more accountable and there needs to be focus on responsible dog management.

"If the dog had a muzzle it would not have been able to bite me or if it had been on a leash. I had to accept the attack was being shared on social media as much as I hated it.

"I’m hopeful in the future I can have more positive experiences with dogs. This was my first negative experience," she said.

The attack happened in Abbots Park in Lambeth in June as Lakaydia was making her way to a driving lesson.

In statement police said: "The owner of the dogs was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 15 June and remains under investigation.

"Following an extensive examination, one of the dogs was found to be a male American Pitbull Terrier, which is a prohibited type under S1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act.

"The owner was informed and decided to give up ownership; the dog was euthanized with the owner’s awareness and permission on 4 July. "We understand this update will be cause concern to people who have been following this case, and we can assure them that such decisions are not taken lightly.

"The examination and euthanization of the animal was conducted by a veterinarian, and the Met’s Status Dog Unit consulted extensively.

"As a banned breed the risk to the public has to be considered and, given a woman had already sustained a serious injury to her arm, this was considered the most appropriate course of action.

"The other dogs remain in police kennels at this time while further enquiries are carried out."

