A kosher restaurant in North London has been vandalised near 'Free Palestine' graffiti scrawled on a bridge nearby.

Glass was showered across the pavement outside Pita in Golders Green and images posted online revealed it was close to pro-Palestinian graffiti.

It is not known if the restaurant attack is connected to the graffiti.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police.

"Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always."

Police patrols have been stepped up in London after videos emerged of people appearing to celebrate the attack on Israel, which a Government minister said was "glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas". Barrister Charlotte Proudman also posted a video of a car with Palestinian flags sounding its horn. She wrote: “Celebrating the murders and kidnapping of Israelis is quite possibly the most heinous act of public hate I have seen on the streets of London.”

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza. “The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities. “We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns. “Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police. “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.” A group called the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has called for people to attend an “emergency” demonstration on Monday outside the Israeli Embassy.

