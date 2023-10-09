London mayor Sadiq Khan accuses Tories of 'weaponising' Jewish people

London mayor Sadiq Khan addressing a fringe event hosted by The Spectator

London's mayor has accused the Conservative Party of weaponising Jewish people during a speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Sadiq Khan questioned Tory tactics after the party's candidate for mayor, Susan Hall, suggested Jewish people were frightened by Mr Khan.

Speaking at a fringe event the mayor said Jewish people were being used as "pawns", adding:

"I think the idea of weaponising Jewish people is wrong and my fear is we may be seeing from the Conservatives a re-run of the 2016 mayoral contest.

"Let me be quite clear there are Jewish people in London who have genuine concerns and anxieties and aspirations and we should be addressing them and not using them as a pawn to win votes.

"I think the Conservatives should recognise in London that if they have a campaign based upon fear and division I can promise hope will overcome fear and we are going to win."

Susan Hall caused controversy after during a Conservative Friends of Israel event at the Conservative conference in Manchester.

She pledged to make the city safer particularly for Jewish communities if elected mayor next year and suggested Jewish people were frightened by Sadiq Khan.

"I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitude of Sadiq Khan," Susan Hall said. "One of the most important things we can do when I become mayor of London is to make it safer for everybody - but particularly for our Jewish community.

"So I will ask for as much help as I can get in London because we need to defeat him particularly for our Jewish community - so thank you fort your support and thank you for listening," she added. Her comments were condemned by Barking MP Margaret Hodge who labelled Susan Hall's as 'dog whistle politics'. She said: "This dog-whistle politics is beneath us all. Sadiq [Khan] has been a loyal friend to the Jewish community, Jewish Labour MPs and Jewish Labour. He has always called out antisemitism, wherever it has reared. If she had any integrity, Susan Hall would immediately retract her remarks."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...