Vigil and protest in London as deadly violence flares in the Middle East

Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report of the vigil and protest taking place in London

A vigil and a protest were being held in London on Monday night as deadly violence flared in the Middle East.

A crowd gathered outside Downing Street at a vigil for Israel as concerns also grew about a possible rise in antisemitic attacks.

"We’re worried about a rise in antisemitism in London," Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews told ITV News London.

"History has shown that whenever there is any sort of incident in Israel that’s there is an immediate rise in antisemitism.

"I’m aware a shop has already been smashed in Golders Green, the community is on alert and we are expecting incidents.

"The whole community is worried and that’s partly why we are here. It’s also the grieve and to stand in solidarity but the community is definitely very worried because many people here have got a relative or someone they know who might have been kidnapped or killed and they are seeing scenes that are so profoundly shocking.

" No one can sleep, no one can believe it, it’s seems unimaginable for people to be butchered and paraded through the streets.

"It’s important people say it is not acceptable to attack people. As a community we are here today to mourn and show solidarity in the face of these terrible events," she explained.

Parts of the Israeli embassy in west London appear to have been boarded up amid a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the building.

Hundreds gathered in Kensington on Monday afternoon, chanting “Free Palestine”. Large groups of police officers watched on as placards calling for Israel to “end the occupation” were waved. Boards of wood and gates were placed around the entrance to the embassy. Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the groups behind the demonstration, said in a statement: “The offensive launched from Gaza can only be understood in the context of Israel’s ongoing, decades long, military occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land and imposition of a system of oppression that meets the legal definition of apartheid. “This is the context in which we need to understand the cycle of violence. If violence is to end, both that of the oppressor and the oppressed, then we must all take action to end the root cause – Israeli apartheid and oppression of Palestinians.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…