Sadiq Khan said there was no room for complacency to keep bedbugs off the Tube

Sadiq Khan said 'world-leading' cleaning on the Tube had been stepped up to prevent an outbreak of bedbugs.

London's mayor said Transport for London was "learning the lessons from France" after an infestation of the bugs was found across the Channel.

Mr Khan said there was no sign of any bedbugs on London Underground but there was no room for complacency.

"We are making sure TfL is learning the lessons from France and having world-leading cleaning," he told ITV News London.

"But I want to reassure all those who use public transport in London that TfL are working around the clock to make sure TfL is taking preventative measures once public transport is closed during the night time but also during the course of the day. "I spoke yesterday to the TfL Commissioner Any Lord and he is fully aware of any lesson to learn from France. "The good news is there is no evidence of those issues in London. There is no complecency at all - lots of preventative measures.

"I want to reassure everybody public transport is safe in London but we have to keep on being vigilant to make sure all steps that can be taken are taken to make sure we're not seeing in London what we are seeing in France," Mr Khan explained.

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar which operate services from London St Pancras said it has created a "preventive detection campaign" for bedbugs. It went on: "The safety and wellbeing of our customers is always our number one priority and across the entire Eurostar network, we have not seen an upsurge in bedbugs on board our trains. "The textile surfaces on all of our trains are cleaned thoroughly on a regular basis and this involves hot water injection and extraction cleaning, which is highly effective in eliminating bedbugs. "Any reports on hygiene matters are taken very seriously and our cleaning teams, in addition to the usual cleaning, will also disinfect a train on request or as soon as there is the slightest doubt. "We have set up a preventive detection campaign, and this will be stepped up in the coming weeks."

Bedbugs can hide in many places, including on bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, behind pictures and under loose wallpaper, according to the NHS.

Signs of bedbugs include:

bites – often on skin exposed while sleeping, like the face, neck and arms

spots of blood on your bedding – from the bites or from squashing a bedbug

small brown spots on bedding or furniture

