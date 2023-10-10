A police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital four days after falling and hitting his head during a police search. Omar Bachir, 45, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London after reports of a man threatening security staff on July 28. While he was being searched outside the building, Mr Bachir fell and hit his head on a step. He was taken to Leyton Custody Centre in a police van, where he was assessed by a medic and taken to hospital. Police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said he was discharged back to the custody centre that evening, but fell unconscious in his cell. He was given CPR and taken to hospital by ambulance, but died on August 1.

The IOPC said it is investigating the contact between police officers and Mr Bachir before he died. This includes his arrest, officers’ actions at the custody centre and the first aid provided. IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bachir’s family. We have been in contact to explain our role and advise them of the next steps. “We will continue to independently investigate Mr Bachir’s death as we work to establish the full circumstances and the actions of the MPS staff involved.” A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further testing is taking place.