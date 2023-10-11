A 16-year-old-boy raped a women, sexually assaulted seven more and exposed himself to another in a string of sex attacks in east London.

A judge lifted an anonymity order on Zyroam Allen, who has now turned 18, as he sentenced the teen to four years in jail.

Allen targeted the women in Hackney Marshes in June 2022 and teams from across the Met Police worked together to identify him.

More than 400 hours of CCTV were analysed, dozens of statements taken along with detailed forensic testing.

One of his victims said: "I no longer run along the canal as I do not feel safe. I won’t even go for a walk if I am by myself as I find it too stressful.

"It makes me really angry that I can’t enjoy the area I live in now. This person has taken that away from me and I do not think I will ever get this back."

Police said the victims were either walking or jogging during the day when they were approached by the teenager who was often on a bicycle.

Allen was arrested following a breach of bail for an unrelated offence and six of the victims identified him.

Detective Constable Kate Robins of CID Central East said: “I’d like to praise the strength and bravery of all the women who reported these crimes to the police.

“We took every single report extremely seriously which led to the offences being linked.

“The dedication of the many officers who worked on the case is a credit to the Met. Without this collective effort we would not have achieved justice for the victims.

“I understand the perpetrator has expressed remorse for his actions and I hope he will get the rehabilitation he clearly needs.

“Every woman has the right to go about her life without the fear of being sexually assaulted. The Met is more focused than ever in targeting those who harm women and girls and other vulnerable members of society"

