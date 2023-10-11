Boy's moped 'deliberately struck' in fatal crash in South London

Police believe a moped being ridden by a teenage boy in South London was deliberately struck by a car which failed to stop and later found abandoned nearby.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16, was riding along Sevenoaks Way in St Paul's Cray on Monday afternoon when he was struck by a red Mercedes car.

The impact caused the moped to veer into the path of an orange Vauxhall Mokka car and the driver was treated at the scene for shock.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Tafari's family at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to support them as our investigation progresses.

"The incident happened on a busy road near to the Nugent retail park. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but it is vital that anyone who saw the collision comes forward immediately.

"I would also ask drivers who were on Sevenoaks Way on Monday afternoon to check their dashcams for any footage of the moped or the red Mercedes before the collision occurred."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 4890/09Oct.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

