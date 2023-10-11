The family of a British citizen missing after Hamas attacked a music festival in Israel said they were "heartbroken" after confirming his death.

London-born Jake Marlowe hadn't been since militants targeted the event on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old had been providing security in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

In a statement posted on Facebook his family said: "We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel.

"Repatriation plans are being put in to place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time."

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.

At first authorities didn't know if he had been taken hostage or had been killed.

He called his mother, Lisa, early Saturday morning and described rockets flying overhead.

Lisa added: "Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me."

In a short statement on Wednesday the Israeli Embassy in London said: "UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place."

