Ross Kemp on fatherhood, his love of Essex and famous career on screen

Actor, author and presenter Ross Kemp has spoken about the challenges of fatherhood, his unwavering love of Essex and famous on screen career.

Kemp has taken a long and detailed trip down memory lane in the pages of his new book: Ross Kemp - Take Nothing For Granted.

Speaking to ITV News London the actor described how he worked for every major broadcaster and joked about struggling to hold a job down.

"I don’t think anyone really plans their life, I’ve had a number of jobs over the years and could not hold a job down!" Ross Kemp said.

"I started off as an actor and went to drama school then ended up in EastEnders for ten years - as Grant (hence title of book Take Nothing for Granted).

"And then I went in to work for ITV for fours years and Sky for 15 years.

"Now I’m back at the BBC sometimes, sometimes ITV, sometimes Channel 5.

"The book is not written in a particular order. It jumps around to different parts of my life because that’s how my mind works," he explained.

The book took two years to put together and Kemp said he enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane.

He recalled some funny moments in his life and the strong bond he formed with friends in Essex.

Kemp added: "There are some funny moments of me ramming my father’s car into my girlfriend’s father’s front porch. That relationship ended there and then!

"But from growing up in Essex and living in Rainham to getting my first Equity (actors union) card in Southend, Essex has played a big part in my life.

"I played rugby for the county and I boxed for the county.

"I’m still very much in touch with my mates that I had fun with.

"I’m still friends with those guys and we’ve all gone on to have different careers. That Essex bond is very strong."

Ross Kemp is a father-of-four, one of the most difficult challenges he faces in life which made him worry more than being sent to a war zone.

"That’s the biggest challenge any human being ever faces," he continued.

"I’m guilty of turning into my dad. I now tell them they don’t know how lucky they are. But I’ve worked hard to make sure they are lucky.

"I’ve got four kids and if they all run off in different directions at the same time it’s check mate," he added.

