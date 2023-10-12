This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Police bodycam footage caught the moment officers pursued the knifeman

WARNING: Video contains graphic content

A knifeman who tried to steal a phone and then stabbed police officers who pursued him through London's West End has been convicted of attempted murder.

One officer was stabbed fives times during the attack in the capital's tourist district on September 16 last year, while another was seriously injured and a third also needed medial help.

The pursuit began after the attacker, Mohammed Rahman, 25, tried to steal a phone on Shaftesbury Avenue but only got away with a power bank.

The victim saw he was armed and told police.

Dramatic bodycam footage, released by the Met, shows how the police chase unfolded on foot through the streets of London's busy West End.

A disturbing image also shows the arm of one officer soaked in blood.

"Our colleagues almost certainly would have suffered more serious injuries that could have ended their careers, or worse, taken their lives, had it not been for the incredible support provided by their colleagues," said Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, in charge of policing in Westminster.

"The initial first aid provided by officers from Specialist Firearms Command (MO19) proved vital and may have saved the life of one of the officers.

"The incident that led to today’s conviction is an important reminder of the bravery and selflessness of police officers; and highlights their willingness to face danger in order to protect others, something that takes place across London on a daily basis.

"I have nothing but admiration for all of my colleagues who were involved."

"My thoughts are also with their families – who will have suffered when told the news that morning – and who have supported their recovery and continue to support them as they go back to work," she added.

Mohamed Rahman in police custody Credit: Met Police

The two seriously injured officers had only served with the Met Police for a couple of years and have only recently returned to frontline policing following the attack in 2022.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot added: "It is clear that Rahman posed a serious threat to the public. He was carrying a knife and did not hesitate to use it.

"I would also like to thank our colleagues in the Specialist Crime Command who led the subsequent investigation and continue to engage with us throughout.

"The actions of all of the officers involved, from the initial response, to putting evidence before a jury, have helped to take a dangerous man off the streets for what I hope will be a significant amount of time."

At Kingston Crown Court, Rahman of Westbourne Park Road was found guilty of the attempted murder of one police officer, and GBH with intent against a second officer.

He was also convicted of assault and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a knife. These charges relate to three other police constables – and possession of a knife.

Rahman was also convicted of the robbery involving the member of the public.

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, added: "This was a shocking and horrific incident that highlights the courage required to be a frontline police officer. My thoughts are with those officers who were injured protecting our community.

"May I also pay tribute to the Metropolitan Police Service for a meticulous investigation and to the prosecution team who worked tirelessly, building a strong case, to bring this this dangerous individual to justice.

"I hope this case and today’s conviction sends out a clear message to those who carry knives and plan to harm others. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted."

Because of the severity of the attack, an investigation was carried out by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

The officers’ harrowing body worn video was also closely reviewed and captured Rahman’s prolonged attack on the responding officers. Rahman was charged the following day.

He will sentenced on December 8.

