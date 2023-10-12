A teenage boy has been found shot at a house in South London.

Police were called by paramedics following reports of a shooting in Fairmount Road in Brixton.

A 16-year-old boy was found at a residential address and treated at the scene before being taken to a south London hospital.

In a statement police said: "Police were called by LAS at 21:45hrs on Wednesday, 11 October following reports of a shooting in Fairmount Road SW2. "Specialist firearms officers were among those responding. "A 16-year-old boy was found in a residential address with a gunshot injury. He was treated at the scene before taken to a south London hospital, where his condition is not life threatening. "At this early stage there have been no arrests. "Detectives from Central South Command investigate. "Anyone with information or footage that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 8470/11 Oct."

