Wembley Stadium arch will not be lit in colours of the Israeli flag

Black armbands will be worn and a period of silence observed at England’s friendly against Australia to remember the innocent victims of the conflict in Israel and Palestine. The Football Association confirmed its plans to pay tribute at Friday’s match in a short statement issued on Friday. It has come under pressure to illuminate the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks by Hamas militants over the weekend. “On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine,” the FA statement said. “Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering.

“England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick-off.” The statement added that flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality not linked to England or Australia will not be permitted inside Wembley on Friday night.

Earlier on Thursday the Health Secretary Steve Barclay joined calls for the Wembley arch to be lit up in blue and white to support Israel when England plays Australia on Friday.

Asked about the idea on Sky News, Mr Barclay said: "I think we should make clear our strong support for Israel. We stand with Israel, and I think we’ve seen that with Parliament, we’ve seen it with Number 10. I think it would be fitting to show that with Wembley as well."

