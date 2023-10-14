Counter-terror police in the UK are reviewing 55 new cases of potential terrorist content online amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been a “significant number” of reports from the public about potential terrorist content on the internet in the days since the Hamas attack last Saturday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, urged people to report online content that appears to incite terrorist violence or activity.

He said: “When it comes to tackling the use of the internet to further terrorism, support from the public is essential.

“Following last week’s horrific terrorist attack by Hamas, and the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has led to significant concern in communities in London and across the country, I want to thank the public for helping us by reporting potential terrorist content online to our Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU).

“These referrals have already made a significant impact and we are currently reviewing 55 cases.

“They will also enable Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) to work with tech companies to remove content assessed to breach UK terrorism legislation, making the internet less permissive for terrorists and safer for those in our communities who may be vulnerable to radicalisation.

“They can also lead to investigations being launched into those in the UK who are suspected of breaching UK terrorism legislation through their online conduct.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Dame Lynne Owens at the Community Security Trust in London Credit: PA

People are asked to report potential terrorist content anonymously at www.gov.uk/report-terrorism or by downloading the iREPORTit app on a smartphone.

It comes days after the EU has warned Mark Zuckerberg over the spread of "disinformation" on Meta's social media platforms after Hamas' attack on Israel.

It told Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, it "has 24 hours" to respond and comply with European law.

The bloc's industry chief, Thierry Breton, told Meta it must prove it has taken "timely, diligent and objective action".

In a letter, he said the firm had 24 hours to tell him about the "proportionate and effective" measures it had taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms.

