The latest ITV News report on the pro-Palestine protest taking place in London on Saturday

Protesters have gathered in London today to take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Prior to the march, the Metropolitan Police warned anyone showing support for Hamas or deviating from the planned route could face arrest.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House in Portland Place ahead of a pro-Palestinian march in London.

Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby.

A cordon had been placed outside the main entrance to the BBC building after red paint was thrown at its entrance early on Saturday morning.

The gathering comes as Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told them to evacuate Credit: PA

It comes as Palestinians are scrambling to flee northern Gaza after Israel’s military told about one million people to leave for the southern part of the besieged territory.

Israel carried out some limited ground operations ahead of an expected wider land offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers following their attack into southern Israel a week ago.

The unprecedented evacuation order applies to almost half of Gaza's population, including everyone in Gaza City.

Israel renewed calls on social media and in leaflets dropped from the air for residents of northern Gaza to relocate on Saturday.

Hamas urged people to stay in their homes. The U.N. and aid groups had said such a rapid exodus would cause untold human suffering.

