Red paint has been thrown over the BBC's London headquarters.

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire shared a video of the exterior of the building on Saturday morning.

Alongside the video showing the outside of the BBC covered in red paint, she wrote: "Just arrived at work. This is the front entrance to BBC this morning."

It is unknown at this time what the vandalism is related to.

ITV News London approached the BBC and the Metropolitan Police for comment.

