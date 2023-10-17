Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage of the moment a silver BMW hit a mother pushing her daughter in a pram before fleeing the scene. [Credit: Met Police]

A £5,000 reward is now being offered as police hunt for a driver who hit a mother, leaving her with life-changing injuries and unable to fully care for her child.

Rajdeep Kaur, 37, was pushing her daughter, aged 13 months at the time, in a pram on February 3, when she was hit by a silver BMW in Hounslow.

She was crossing North Hyde Lane at around 12.25pm, when the BMW X5 overtook the line of traffic in the wrong direction, hitting her and narrowly missing the pram.

She was thrown several feet into the air and was left with life-threatening injuries.

The pram, carrying her young child, remained in the road and at risk of being struck by further vehicles.

The BMW did not stop at the scene and the driver has not come forward.

A still of the silver BMW that hit Mrs Kaur before fleeing the scene Credit: Metropolitan Police

Emergency services were called and Mrs Kaur was taken to hospital with leg and pelvis injuries. Her daughter was unhurt.

Mrs Kaur remained in hospital for several months and now struggles with extremely limited mobility and has been left unable to care independently for her daughter.

She is able to walk a few steps with the aid of a walking frame, but will never make a full recovery from her injuries.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £5,000 reward for any information they receive that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run.

Rajdeep Kaur before the Hounslow crash on February 3 Credit: Metropolitan Police

Witnesses to the incident captured the number plates of the car, but these were later found to be cloned.

Detective Constable Davina Nash, who has been leading the investigation, said: “This is a very distressing case. Mrs Kaur thankfully survived but has sustained injuries that will change her life forever.

"It was only fortunate that her 13-month daughter was not hurt too.

"We believe the driver of the BMW is local to the Hounslow area and so someone will know who he or she is. If you have information about the driver or anything else that could secure justice for the victim, the charity Crimestoppers guarantee you will stay completely anonymous."

Mrs Kaur after the hit-and-run on North Hyde Lane, Hounslow Credit: Metropolitan Police

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity on 0800 555 111.

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at charity Crimestoppers, said: “You may have heard something about the vehicle or driver involved but for whatever reason you haven’t yet shared what you know. We’re appealing directly to members of the community across Hounslow.

“What you tell us could help find some kind of justice for Mrs Kaur and her family.”

