Two men have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in west London.

Khalfani Sinclar, 22, from Ashford, Surrey, and Phillip Jones, 47, from Feltham, were charged on October 16 with murder.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Parkside Road in Hounslow at around 10.45pm on Friday, October 13.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Naython Muir, 43, from Hounslow, has since been identified as the victim.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination has now established cause of death as a stab wound.

Sinclar and Jones will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

