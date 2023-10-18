Boy, 15, fighting for life after hit and run in east London

Commenting in response Caroline Pidgeon AM said: “The revelations in yesterday’s report were truly abhorrent and I am grateful for the work Baroness Casey has done to shine a light on the institutional problems within the Met. “To learn several hundred officers are potentially facing dismissal really highlights just how widespread the rot within the force has become and pours cold water on the notion by some that this is only about a ‘few bad apples’.
Police are working to track down the driver, who did not stop at the scene. Credit: PA

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a hit and run in Newham.

Police were called to the scene at Prince Regent Lane following the collision at around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The boy was found and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin are aware.

Investigators are now trying to track down the driver, who was believed to have been driving a white Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information that could help the Metropolitan Police is asked to call 101, using reference CAD 4150/17 Oct. Alternatively, they can post via X, formerly Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...