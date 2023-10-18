Boy, 15, fighting for life after hit and run in east London

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a hit and run in Newham.

Police were called to the scene at Prince Regent Lane following the collision at around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The boy was found and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin are aware.

Investigators are now trying to track down the driver, who was believed to have been driving a white Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information that could help the Metropolitan Police is asked to call 101, using reference CAD 4150/17 Oct. Alternatively, they can post via X, formerly Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

