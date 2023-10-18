Five serving Met Police officers investigated over rapist David Carrick case

A watchdog is investigating the conduct of 10 current or former police officers and staff over their handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick's behaviour.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is probing five serving Metropolitan Police officers.

The detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector and two chief inspectors were informed this month that they are under investigation for gross misconduct.

A former Met officer, now at the City of London Police force, and two retired MPS officers – a former police constable and former superintendent – have also been advised they are under investigation for gross misconduct. A serving MPS staff member and an MPS police constable have been advised they are under investigation for misconduct.

Court artist sketch of David Carrick appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London for sentencing Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Carrick was jailed for life in February over a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks against 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

Southwark Crown Court heard how he abused his authority as an officer to take “monstrous advantage of women”.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “After carrying out an initial scoping review of police handling of allegations against Carrick earlier this year, we made the decision to launch investigations into multiple alleged failings of police officers and staff who assessed and/or investigated allegations made against him.

“If these matters had been adequately progressed, Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested. “While we’ve notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. “At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings. “From our scoping review, we’ve also identified a number of learning opportunities for individual forces as well as national recommendations which we are currently progressing.”

