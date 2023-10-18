Greta Thunberg charged after central London climate protest

Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after an climate protest outside a central London hotel on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 20-year-old Swedish environmentalist was pictured being taken away by police officers and placed in the back of a marked van on Tuesday.

Protesters had gathered outside the InterContinental hotel in Park Lane, which was hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum, welcoming the heads of major oil and gas companies.

Demonstrators sat on the road to block traffic and refused to move onto the pavement when asked by Met Police officers.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist was pictured being led away by officers. Credit: Fossil Free London

The force made several arrests and has since charged 26 people. It said 21 of them, including Thunberg, were charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

Another five people were charged with obstructing the highway, while another woman, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Thunberg is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 15.

