CCTV images of six men police want to speak to in connection with a homophobic assault in east London have been shared.

Callum Griggs and Brad Balueta were targeted by gang of youths in Chadwell Heath who used homophobic slurs at them.

The assault took place at around 5.30pm on October 1 when Mr Griggs and Mr Balueta were confronted by a gang, one of whom broke off a fence panel with nails and used it against the former.

"He grabbed my shirt and as he grabbed my shirt I pushed his hand away and that’s when I got a punch to the back of the head and that’s where it all started," Callum told ITV News London.

CCTV shared of three of the six men police want to speak to in connection to a homophobic assault in east London Credit: Met Police

He added: "After that, two other boys jumped in and it was three against one. There wasn’t much I could do.

"I got a cut to my eye and swelling to the back of my head and bruising and minor concussion.

"I was in hospital for 13 hours and they got me an X-ray and all sorted out. They glued my eyebrow shut for me."

The six unknown men were then reportedly verbally abusive towards the pair and made threats.

CCTV images released by the Met Police after the assault in Chadwell Heath Credit: Met Police

Mr Balueta was not injured, but the pair were both left distressed.

He told ITV News London: "We are now very vigilant and cautious and it’s ass knowing we have to be like that. I’m used to the backlash you get for being gay.

"And I’ve put up a wall to protect myself but knowing this has happened to us it’s knocked both our walls down. We feel uncomfortable knowing they are still potentially out there."

ITV News London's Rags Martel speaks to the victims of a homophobic attack in Chadwell Heath

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and due to the comments made prior to the assault it is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

No arrests have been made and inquires continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to call police on 101 or contact via ‘X’ Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5640/01OCT.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

