The police watchdog is to investigate an incident in which armed police rammed a 13-year-old black child off his bike and arrested him in east London, after an officer mistook his water pistol for a real gun.

It comes after the teenager’s mother said she feels “betrayed” by the Metropolitan Police.

The boy suffered soft-tissue injuries after he was rammed off his bike by a police van and handcuffed as he was confronted by marksmen in Hackney, east London, in July.

The boy was subsequently de-arrested after it became clear that he was a child with a toy and the Met has apologised to the family.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced its investigation after the boy's mother raised concerns that the incident would not have taken place had her son “been a white 13-year-old boy”.

The boy was carrying a toy water pistol which was mistaken for a real gun Credit: PA

The mother of the boy, who has suffered from nightmares since the incident, said in the statement on Thursday: “I feel let down and betrayed, not only by the police, but also by the IOPC, and by the whole system that is supposed to look after our children, black or white.

“How can I be expected to place my faith in the police to investigate themselves when they have treated my son and me with contempt?”

She added: “I feel broken by it all; distraught because I was not able to protect my child from what happened.”

The IOPC originally said the Met Police should investigate the complaint themselves but announced on Friday it had “reconsidered” its decision and launched an independent investigation.

IOPC regional director for London Charmaine Arbouin said: “This was clearly a distressing incident for this boy, his sister and mother and it is right that the complaint is investigated.”

She added: “In the light of the mother’s statement yesterday, and the concerns that have been expressed by the local community in Hackney and more widely, we’ve reconsidered our decision and will now investigate this independently.”

Ms Arbouin said: “We don’t have the resources to investigate all complaints that are sent to us by the police so when they make a referral we decide if the force should investigate it themselves or if we should take it on.

“Those decisions can sometimes be very finely balanced and that is what happened in this case. When the referral came to us initially, we took into account a number of factors when we decided the Met should investigate.

“This included doing what we believed was right for the family as we understood that their preference was to get it resolved with the force itself without involving us, and that the Met were comfortable with this. We were also confident, and remain confident, that the Met were taking the complaint seriously."

The boy's mother said: 'I feel broken by it all; distraught because I was not able to protect my child from what happened' Credit: PA

Campaign group The Alliance for Police Accountability (APA) condemned the treatment of the boy, saying his brightly-coloured water pistol was unmistakably a toy and that the incident demonstrated the “adultification” of black children.

In a written statement, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said he had apologised to the family.

He said: “This incident was understandably extremely distressing for the boy involved as well as the rest of his family.

“We know it may cause public concern and we want to help the public understand why we responded in the way we did.

“This does not in any way detract from our recognition of the trauma caused to the boy, for which I apologised soon afterwards to his family.”

