A Metropolitan Police officer who was involved in a fatal collision with a man riding a motorbike in north London is under criminal investigation.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle and drove through a red light in Enfield where they collided with 26-year-old Cristopher de Carvalho Guedes, who was turning right, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The police car was responding to an emergency call and had its lights and sirens on before the collision on October 12.

Mr Guedes, a Brazilian national, was seriously injured in the collision at the intersection of Southbury Road and Baird Road.

He was taken to hospital where he died on October 13.

The IOPC said formal identification is yet to take place.

The organisation added the police officer involved in the collision in Enfield was being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

They are also being investigated for potential offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, the watchdog added.

Charmaine Arbouin, IOPC regional director, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life and our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Guedes’ family and friends both here and in Brazil.

“We have spoken with Mr Guedes’ family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“While our investigation is in its early stages, we have found an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed.

“We will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Guedes’ death and at the end of our investigation, we will then decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…