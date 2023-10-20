The Late Debate: Israel-Hamas conflict, HS2 future and state of the parties

Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch The Late Debate with Simon Harris

If you believe one recent poll Sadiq Khan's got a fight on his hands to hang on to his job at next year's mayoral elections. Snapping at his heels is Tory candidate Susan Hall relying, in part, on anger over ULEZ to help secure the top job - not to mention crime and a shortage of new homes. So the gloves are off - and the man hoping to retain the title of Mayor of London spoke to Simon Harris.

Also on The Late Debate this month, Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden Siobhain McDonagh, the Conservative MP for Harrow East Bob Blackman and the Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon talk HS2 and how the parties are faring after the conference season.

