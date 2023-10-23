Tube driver suspended after leading 'free, free Palestine' chant on London Underground train

The Tube driver led a chant saying 'free, free Palestine' on a Central line London Underground train on Saturday Credit: PA

A Tube driver who led a chant of “free, free Palestine” on a London Underground train on Saturday has been suspended pending further investigation into the incident, Transport for London said.

The incident took place as an estimated 100,000 protesters participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the capital.

Footage posted online by a journalist appeared to show the chant being led over the train’s speaker system.

The driver of the Central Line service said “free, free” to which the passengers responded “Palestine” – a popular chant at protests.

Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Stop the War Coalition and Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London Credit: PA

Glynn Barton, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We have been urgently and thoroughly investigating the footage appearing to show a Tube driver misusing the PA system and leading chants on a Central line train on Saturday.

“A driver has now been identified and suspended whilst we continue to fully investigate the incident in line with our policies and procedures.”

The chant has since been criticised by minister for London Paul Scully who said London Underground staff should "focus on the day job" and warned against stoking tension in the capital.

The Israeli Embassy said: “It is deeply troubling to see such intolerance on London’s Tubes … public transport should be a place of safety and inclusivity for all.”

On Saturday British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said the force was investigating and was “aware of footage circulating on social media which suggests chants are led by driver of a train in London earlier”.

