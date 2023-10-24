A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and possessing indecent images of a child.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested the 17-year-old in east London on suspicion of collecting material that is likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism around 7am on Tuesday, October 24.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent photographs of a child and possession of extreme pornographic images.

The teen has been taken into custody at a central London police station and police are continuing to search an address in east London.

The investigation relates to Islamist extremism, police said.

