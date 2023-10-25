CCTV appeal after suspect tries to set fire to Islamic centre using charcoal bag

A hooded figure was caught on camera attempting to set fire to an Islamic cultural centre in Surrey using what appeared to be an instant lighting barbecue bag.

The suspect approached the Molesey Islamic Cultural Centre, near Surbiton, at around 1.45am on Wednesday, October 18.

They were seen approaching a wooden door and setting the bag alight. Fortunately, the fire did not take hold and left no significant damage.

Surrey Police said these CCTV images are the best it has. Credit: Surrey Police

Investigators are now trying to identify and track down the man in the CCTV images and are appealing for help.

Surrey Police asks anyone with helpful information to contact them via direct message, quoting PR/45230117900.

The force added: "These CCTV images are the best we have, and we are hoping that they will assist with our appeal."

