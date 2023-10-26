How well do you know the Tube? Test your memory with this new game

Play Brightcove video

Days after launching, the London Metro Memory Game is taking the internet by storm, but many Londoners are finding it surprisingly hard to finish, ITV London's Rags Martel reports

Think you know the Tube by the back of your hand?

A new online game which has become an instant hit is putting Londoners' memories to the test and is proving surprisingly hard.

The London Metro Memory Game seems simply enough at first - You type in a station and press enter.

But then you realise there are 415 more stations to go across the London Underground, Overground, Elizabeth Line and the DLR.

The game is simple, free to play and surprisingly challenging. Credit: london.metro-memory.com

It may be a challenge, but the game has proven very popular, attracting more than 100,000 players in its first week.

The game was created by Benjamin Tran Dinh, a French software engineer and web developer who doesn't even live in the capital.

He'd already made a Metro Memory Game for Paris and decided he wanted to create other versions for other cities.

Mr Tran Dinh told ITV London: "I was in London 10 years ago now and figured it would make for a great sequel, because the metro station names are memorable, the network is dense and quite large."

However, the Tube enthusiast TikToker behind the "Vaguely Mundane" account thought a couple of stations were missing.

"Kentish Town was missing because it's closed I assume," he said. "Also Iver on the Elizabeth Line, that was missing, so who knows, maybe nobody can get 100%."

A Berlin Metro Memory Game has also been released, and a New York version is currently in development.

