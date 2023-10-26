A 21-year-old man accused of shouting insults at a man in Orthodox Jewish clothing in Stamford Hill has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

It comes amid a huge surge in antisemitic incidents in London following Israel's latest conflict with Hamas.

The suspect is accused of shouting at the man in an aggressive manner by Stamford Hill railway station at 5.50pm on October 25.

The alleged victim went to the railway station and informed British Transport Police of the incident.

These officers then arrested the suspect and the case was passed onto the Metropolitan Police.

The suspect was identified and it was discovered he was also wanted on suspicion of a second racially aggravated public order allegation.

The man is accused of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill a man for being in a mixed relationship in May 2023 Credit: PA

He is accused of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill a man for being in a mixed relationship in Walthamstow in May 2023.

Detective Constable Steve Jones, based in Bethnal Green, said: “There is no place for hate in our communities and it will not be tolerated by the Met.

"Every Londoner should be able to go about their life without suffering abusive behaviour.

”There has been a 14-fold increase in anti-Semitic hate crime incidents across London since the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"The Met has hundreds of officers undertaking patrols, particularly in areas where communities feel vulnerable.

"They have made over 4,800 visits to mosques, synagogues and faith schools to talk with members and reassure them about the work they are doing."

