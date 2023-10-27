Man charged with murder of Justin Henry as police continue to search for body

A man has been charged with the murder of Justin Henry, who went missing in south London nearly two weeks ago.

Mr Henry, 34, was last seen in person on Sunday 15 at his partner's home in Brixton, and later on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-thru on London Road in Croydon.

Police believe he drove from the restaurant to nearby Waddon New Road where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The car was later found on Monday, 16 October in Kingswood Drive, SE19. It was unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived there shortly after 1am that morning due to indistinct CCTV.

However, after reviewing the footage, the family of Mr Henry, who has links to the SE23 area, stated that it wasn't him.

Police are still appealing for help to find Mr Henry's body. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Police are continuing to search for Mr Henry's body, but investigators said they had enough evidence to charge 29-year-old Louis Benjamin with murder on Wednesday.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court yesterday and will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

On Wednesday, October 18, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the investigation on suspicion of kidnapping. She has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “As a result of our inquiries a man has been charged with Justin Henry’s murder.

"We have spoken to Mr Henry’s family and we fully understand the deep distress this development will cause.

"I have assured his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues and I know they will be hoping that all may yet be well.

"However, based on all the available evidence, we have approached the CPS who have authorised a charge of murder.

“I want the public to understand that this charge does not mean the end of our appeal. We still need all the help the public can give and we still need anyone who has any information, no matter how small they think it is, to make contact and tell us what they know.

"This is not just a plea to help police. Mr Henry’s family are enduring a dreadful ordeal and they are desperate for news and are also seeking your help.” Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC, quoting "Operation Ashgulf" or "CAD 5224/21Oct".

People can also share information on the UK police Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know