Police are searching for three women who wore pictures of Hamas paragliders and a man who held a poster supporting the terrorist group at pro-Palestine events in London.

Social media footage of a protest in Whitehall on October 14 shows two women with images of paragliders on their tops, while a third held a placard with the image on it.

Hamas, an Islamist militant group, known for its armed resistance to Israel, is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

The group used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7.

Women 1 and 2 with a paraglider image attached to their backs Credit: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police also want to identify a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” during a protest on Bond Street on October 21.

The force has released images of all four of them in two separate appeals.

The first woman is described as dark-skinned and was wearing light brown trousers and a long-sleeved red top with an image of a paraglider on the back.

She initially had a blue denim jacket tied around her waist and later put this on over her red top.

The second woman police are searching for after launching two appeals Credit: Met Police

She is wearing a light blue medical face mask and a dark scarf or bandana around her head. She also has a dark red shoulder bag.

The second woman has light brown skin with dark hair clipped up at the back of her head.

She is wearing black leggings, black boots and has a large black shoulder bag.

She initially wore a dark hooded top – with a paraglider image attached to the back – and later put on a light brown coat.

Police appeal concerning woman 3 (pictured) Credit: Met Police

The third woman is holding the placard with the paraglider image on the post, appears to be aged in her 20s to 40s and Afro-Caribbean.

She is wearing a large pendant which we believe is green, a dark scarf with a floral pattern on it, a red jacket and red scarf or bandana around her head.

The fourth person being sought by police is a man described as having short dark hair, light skin.

He was seen wearing a dark jacket with a light top underneath, a light stripy scarf around his neck, and light trousers or jeans.

The fourth person being sought by police who held a placard with the words 'I fully support Hamas' on it Credit: Met Police

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify these people and we are now asking the public to take a good look at these images and tell us if they know who these people are.

“I would stress that we want to speak to these people to help us with our enquiries, and in fact, I would urge them to get in touch with us directly.”

The public is urged to take a look at these pictures and if they know these people or have any information that could help the investigation, to please report it in confidence online at gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.

