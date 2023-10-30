Play Brightcove video

CCTV showing the last recorded sighting of Justin Henry on October 15 at a drive-thru McDonald's in Croydon

The family of a missing 34-year-old have made an emotional plea for information as police appealed for CCTV.

Justin Henry was last seen on the evening of October 15 at his partner's home in Brixton.

Around 9.50pm he was spotted in his car, a silver Mercedes E Class, on CCTV buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru on London Road in Croydon.

Officers believe Mr Henry then drove from the restaurant to the nearby Waddon New Road where his car remained for around two-and-a-half hours.

The vehicle was later found on October 16 in Kingswood Drive, Dulwich.

It is unclear who was driving the car when it arrived on Kingswood Drive shortly after 1am on October 16 due to unclear CCTV image of the driver.

But Mr Henry's family have said the CCTV shows the driver as not him.

Justin Henry, 34, was last seen on October 15 Credit: Met Police/Family handout

A spokesperson for Mr Henry's family said: "Our family is devastated and want answers. Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly.

"This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one.

"Justin comes from a very close family who are desperate for answers."

Mr Henry was reported missing to police on October 16.

He has links to the SE23 area and his family says his disappearance is out of character.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been charged in connection with the police investigation.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on October 18 and she has since been bailed.

Police have asked anyone with information to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct. You can also give information on Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…