A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy died when the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with a car.

Justin Barton, of Neasden Lane, north London, was charged with murder on October 29.

The 31-year-old will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on October 30.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah was riding a moped along Sevenoaks Way in St Paul's Cray when he was involved in the collision with a car at around 3.30pm on October 9.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His family have been informed of this development and continue to be supported by officers.

Two people have previously been charged as part of the same investigation.

Aaron Conway, 38, from Orpington, was charged on October 16 and Joseph Barnes, 40, of no fixed address, was charged on October 14.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 9 January 2024.

