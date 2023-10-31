Sadiq Khan has declared his controversial clean air zone a success after new a report revealed 95% of all vehicles in London meet modern emissions standards.

The mayor said analysis of the first month of the extended Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) extension demonstrated the policy "was working".

But the figures from Transport for London (TfL) also showed around 93,000 vehicles a day fail to meet ULEZ standards - 80,000 of them in the extended zone.

Non-compliant cars and vans must pay a daily £12.50 charge or face a fine of up to £180.

TfL began issuing Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) on September 26 after a "grace period", when it sent out warning letters instead.

Around 2,700 drivers a day have been fined.

The ULEZ was expanded on August 29 to include all 32 London boroughs.

TfL claimed the number of ULEZ compliant vehicles in London had increased 10% since June.

Sadiq Khan said: "London is now home to the world's largest clean air zone and this new data shows 95% of vehicles seen driving in London on an average day now comply with our air quality standards - a 10 percentage point increase since I began to consult on the ULEZ expansion in May 2022."

He added: "This will make a huge difference to the lives and health of Londoners."

TfL said data showing the impact of the ULEZ extension on air quality would not be available for another six months.

The ULEZ, covering 1,500 square kilometres, is said to be the largest clean air zone in the world.

Opposition to the ULEZ expansion saw hundreds of the 3,500 enforcement cameras vandalised or stolen. Many of them were attacked by a shadowy group calling itself the "blade runners".

